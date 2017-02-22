A field guide to protesting in the Trump era: Lessons from the redwoods protectors - Salon.com

Protests have erupted across the United States and the world since the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States. To date the protests have been largely spontaneous and decentralized. Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., nicely articulated the broad sentiments of many protesters when she told the Women’s March on Washington: “Yesterday, Donald Trump was sworn in as president. That sight is now burned into my eyes forever. And I hope the same is true for you — because we will not forget. . . . We will use that vision to make sure that we fight harder, we fight tougher, and we fight more passionately than ever . . . for all of America.”