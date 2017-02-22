Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 189 Seeds: 4963 Comments: 72574 Since: Jan 2009

President Trump is discovering that he can't really run the government like a business, and he doesn't like it: report - Salon.com

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley
Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:25 PM
President Donald Trump is learning the hard way what his critics told him all along during the 2016 presidential election: It is a lot easier to run a business than to manage a government.

 

“In interviews, nearly two dozen people who’ve spent time with Trump in the three weeks since his inauguration said that his mood has careened between surprise and anger as he’s faced the predictable realities of governing, from congressional delays over his cabinet nominations and legal fights holding up his aggressive initiatives to staff in-fighting and leaks,” according to a Politico report.

