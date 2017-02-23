Leaked tape reveals Trump offer to his "real group"

All those everyday working stiffs who think they have a friend in Trump need to spend a minute listening to him talk to the $200k a seat members of his club.

“So, this is my real group,” Trump said at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, on November 18, according to the audiotape. “These are the people that came here in the beginning, when nobody knew what this monster was gonna turn out to be, right?”And for his “real group” Trump makes some special invitations that he wasn't handing out to the small crowd he gathered at a Florida airport.