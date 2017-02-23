Will Trump and Bannon drag us into another big ground war? It could happen sooner than you think.

On Wednesday NBC News released a poll reporting that 66 percent of Americans are worried that the United States will become involved in another war. One might think that’s surprising since President Donald Trump has been famously portrayed as an old-school isolationist, an image mostly based upon his lies about not supporting the Iraq War and his adoption of the pre-World War II isolationist slogan “America First.”

As I laid out here a few weeks ago, that assumption is wrong. Trump is anything but an isolationist. He’s not much on alliances, preferring to strong-arm other nations into supporting the U.S. “for their own good.” But if they are willing to cough up some protection money, he might agree to fulfill our treaty obligations. His adoption of the phrase “America First” reflects his belief that the U.S. must be No. 1, not that it should withdraw from the world.