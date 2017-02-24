Experts advise against jade egg to strengthen pelvic muscles - CNN.com

First, Gwyneth Paltrow raved about vagina steaming; now her lifestyle website, Goop, wants you to stick a $66 rock in your vagina.

Earlier this month, Goop posted a story called "Better Sex: Jade Eggs for Your Yoni," which claims that these eggs -- supposedly an ancient "guarded secret of Chinese royalty" used by queens and concubines -- harness the "power to cleanse and clear" making them "ideal for detox, too."

The article also claims putting a jade egg into your vagina for hours at a time can improve your sex life, balance your menstrual cycle, and "intensify feminine energy," among other things.

The jade eggs are now sold out, but the women's health experts Health spoke to say you should steer clear anyway. Walking around with a rock clenched in your lady parts is just the latest addition to the list of things you shouldn't do to your vagina.