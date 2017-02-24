Huge stakes for Trump immigration do-over - CNNPolitics.com

President Donald Trump will now wait until next week to unveil his new attempt to impose a temporary travel ban on citizens of states he says pose a high risk of terrorism.

An administration official said the order, which represents a do-over after Trump's first attempt was blocked by federal courts, would come by the middle of the week. The order had been expected to emerge sometime this week.

The order will form the second thrust of a new administration push to significantly overhaul the shape of the American immigration system, following the release of new memos Tuesday empowering state and local authorities to enforce laws that could eventually lead to mass deportations.

It also marks an important moment for Trump's vision of an expansive executive presidency as he contemplates other areas of sweeping policy action.