Donald Trump Personally Pressured Betsy DeVos Into F**king Over Transgender Students 

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONJezebel: Celebrity, Sex, Fashion for Women. Without Airbrushing.
Seeded on Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:42 PM
Esteemed President Donald J. Trump reportedly joined Attorney General Jeff Sessions in personally pressuring Education Secretary Betsy DeVos into a new policy that will prevent transgender high school students from using the bathrooms of their choice.

DeVos, who, surprisingly enough, supports gay rights, did not want to sign off on the new order, which will reverse Obama’s 2016 directive ordering schools to grant students access to their choice of bathroom. The new order has not yet been made public, but the Times got a copy of the draft, which cites “confusion” over Obama’s directive as justification for new rules.

But according to the Times, Trump and Sessions—who opposes same-sex marriage and gays in the military and pretty much every other measure that might protect or help gays—fought DeVos to ensure she’d sign off.

