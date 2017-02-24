The U.S. Air Force said it was unaware of a plan touted by President Donald Trump to save $1 billion on upgrades to Air Force One, deferring all questions on the matter to the White House.
Bloomberg reports that Air Force spokesperson Col. Pat Ryder had no response for repeated inquiries about a claim Trump made during a rally last week that “we got that price down by over $1 billion.”
Air Force Doesn't Know About Trump's Supposed Plan to Save $1 Billion | Fortune.com
