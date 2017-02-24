John Dean, who covered up Watergate, says Trump White House is guilty of Russia coverup - Palmer Report

Former White House Counsel John Dean is best known as the guy who helped Richard Nixon orchestrate the Watergate scandal, then tried to help Nixon cover up the Watergate scandal, and then ultimately helped to take Nixon down over Watergate. Now that current White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus has been exposed for having tried to influence the FBI over its investigation into Donald Trump and Russia, it means John Dean has unique insight on what’s unfolding – and he’s calling it like he sees it.