Donald Trump to Skip White House Correspondent's Dinner | Time.com

In early February, association president Jeff Mason informed members that the dinner would take place whether or not Trump attends. "The White House Correspondents' Association looks forward to having its annual dinner on April 29," Mason said Saturday. "The WHCA takes note of President Donald Trump's announcement on Twitter that he does not plan to attend the dinner, which has been and will continue to be a celebration of the First Amendment and the important role played by an independent news media in a healthy republic. We look forward to shining a spotlight at the dinner on some of the best political journalism of the past year and recognizing the promising students who represent the next generation of our profession."