Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 190 Seeds: 4990 Comments: 72773 Since: Jan 2009

Donald Trump to Skip White House Correspondent's Dinner | Time.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTIME
Seeded on Sun Feb 26, 2017 2:01 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In early February, association president Jeff Mason informed members that the dinner would take place whether or not Trump attends. "The White House Correspondents' Association looks forward to having its annual dinner on April 29," Mason said Saturday. "The WHCA takes note of President Donald Trump's announcement on Twitter that he does not plan to attend the dinner, which has been and will continue to be a celebration of the First Amendment and the important role played by an independent news media in a healthy republic. We look forward to shining a spotlight at the dinner on some of the best political journalism of the past year and recognizing the promising students who represent the next generation of our profession."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor