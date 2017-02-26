CPAC: Conservative Group Head Calls Alt-Right 'Fascists' | Time.com

In a hard-hitting speech, the head of a major conservative organization argued that the so-called "alt-right" is actually just a cover for a "hate-filled left-wing fascist group" seeking to undermine conservatism.

Speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference just outside Washington, D.C., American Conservative Union Executive Director Dan Schneider sought to cast the loosely organized movement with ties to white nationalists that played a role in last year's elections out of the conservative coalition.