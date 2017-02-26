Conservatives at CPAC grapple with the rise of the alt-right | TheHill

White nationalist Richard Spencer arrived at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Thursday, appearing to be a sign of the “alt-right” movement’s attempts to fit in with conservatives.

And then he got kicked out.

Escorted from the event by security, Spencer was left to talk to reporters outside while the conservatives continued their annual convention without him.

Spencer’s abrupt exit was just one way conservatives tried to grapple with the rise of the alt-right movement Thursday at CPAC, offering differing interpretations about who falls into that category and even what the term means.