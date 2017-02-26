On White Women Who Pen Criticisms of Beyoncé and Serena When White Feminism Isn't Enuf

The saying “whiteness gone white” rings all the more true every time a talented-beyond-measure black woman graces us with her presence and is criticized for it. And white women are continually leading this cause.

On Sunday, February 12, a very pregnant Beyoncé graced our television screens as she levitated onto the Grammy stage with an ethereal, queenly performance of several of her hits from last year’s Lemonade album. She performed her now iconic chair tilt routine that had most of us on the edges of our seats, while dressed as Oshun, a Yoruba deity of fertility and love. Her explicit nod to the African diaspora resonated with so many who witnessed the performance. But apparently a white woman with a pen wasn’t impressed.

New York Post contributor Naomi Schaefer Riley was so unenthused about Beyoncé’s performance that she attempted to undermine the entire idea that having a baby is a miracle, calling the routine a “pagan fertility worship ceremony.” She even described Bey’s performance as “self-indulgent,” alleging that Bey’s “endless Virgin Mary/Sun Goddess routine” gave the message that “Pregnancy is sexy. Motherhood is divine.” Oddly, Bey didn’t say either of these things on Grammy night. In fact, she said little more than “thank you so much,” even while being denied the much deserved Album of the Year award that Adele attempted to split with her.