Russian Black Propaganda is a Vast Effort to Destabilize the US and Topple NATO

Russian interference in the 2016 US election has been widely documented in press reports, the Atlantic provides a reasonable summary of the details in the official joint US Intelligence Agencies report. After stonewalling and denying, in time even Donald Trump conceded the basic truth it actually took place.

Another report was the leaked dossier by former MI6 agent Christopher Steele. Initially written for GOP primary opponents of Trump, it was later sold again to Democrats. Best known for pissgate — salacious claims about Donald Trump’s presumed sexual predilections — buried in the 35 page report were also a myriad of details about Russian media influence operations, including hacking and trolling, Russian orchestration of the DNC Guccifer 2.0 leaks, as well as Wikileaks’ Podesta emails.

It too didn’t provide named or public sources. And, as Glenn Greenwald and others correctly noted at the time, that should give any skeptical reader pause. But in the weeks since events in Russia have led credence to Steele’s report.