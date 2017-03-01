White House, GOP Intel Committee Heads Push Back on Russia Reports - NBC News

The White House and congressional Republicans pushed back Monday on reports that aides with President Donald Trump's campaign had contact with Russians — continuing a story line that continues to dog the administration.

The administration's defensive strategy — including outreach to Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Richard Burr and House Intelligence chairman Devin Nunes to counter the media narrative — comes as even some Republicans are questioning the independence of a congressional-led investigation.

The White House and Nunes on Monday acknowledged the congressman spoke to a reporter about the Russia matter. In an interview with the Washington Post, Burr told the paper he "had conversations about" media reports on the Russia controversy and spoke with news outlets to rebut reporting about the topic from the New York Times and CNN.