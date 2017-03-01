"I
I think we all need answers…. I’m not sure the right avenue to take. I am sure, though, that that question needs to be answered.”
Those are the words not of Sen. Charles E. Schumer, Tom Perez or any other partisan Democrat but of former President George W. Bush, speaking Monday, and the questions pertain to Russia’s role in trying to rig the 2016 presidential election.
We need answers to questions about Russia and the White House that California Rep. Devin Nunes won't even ask - LA Times
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 9:21 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment