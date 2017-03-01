Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 190 Seeds: 4996 Comments: 72845 Since: Jan 2009

Both Sides in Battle for Aleppo, Syria Guilty of Repeated War Crimes: UN - NBC News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 9:59 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Both sides in Syria's civil war committed repeated war crimes during the battle for Aleppo last year — indiscriminately killing men, women and children during months of "unrelenting violence," a United Nations report said Wednesday.

Airstrikes by the Syrian government and its Russian backers were responsible for "claiming hundreds of lives and reducing hospitals, schools and markets to rubble," according to U.N. investigators.

The Syrian government was also accused of repeatedly violating international law by dropping chlorine bombs on its own people, including children. The report said there was no evidence Russia had used chemical weapons in the conflict.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor