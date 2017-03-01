Newsvine

GOP rep criticizes female Dems for wearing 'bad-looking white pantsuits' to Trump speech | TheHill

“But by the way, did you notice how poorly several of them were dressed as well?” he said during the town hall. 

“It is a syndrome. There is no question, there is a disease associated with the notion that a bunch of women would wear bad-looking white pantsuits in solidarity with Hillary Clinton to celebrate her loss. You cannot get that weird.”

Dozens of female lawmakers on Tuesday night wore white, a symbol of the women's suffrage movement, during the president's address to a joint session of Congress.

