GOP rep criticizes female Dems for wearing 'bad-looking white pantsuits' to Trump speech | TheHill

“But by the way, did you notice how poorly several of them were dressed as well?” he said during the town hall.

“It is a syndrome. There is no question, there is a disease associated with the notion that a bunch of women would wear bad-looking white pantsuits in solidarity with Hillary Clinton to celebrate her loss. You cannot get that weird.”

Dozens of female lawmakers on Tuesday night wore white, a symbol of the women's suffrage movement, during the president's address to a joint session of Congress.