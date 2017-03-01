The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday voted 2-1 along party lines to block a new internet privacy rule from taking effect.
The rule would have required internet service providers to take more stringent steps to protect consumers' personal data.
The provision was part of a larger set of broadband privacy rules passed by the FCC in October under the Obama administration, and set to go into effect on Thursday.
FCC votes to block internet privacy rule | TheHill
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 1:07 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment