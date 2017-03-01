Newsvine

FCC votes to block internet privacy rule | TheHill

The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday voted 2-1 along party lines to block a new internet privacy rule from taking effect.

The rule would have required internet service providers to take more stringent steps to protect consumers' personal data.

The provision was part of a larger set of broadband privacy rules passed by the FCC in October under the Obama administration, and set to go into effect on Thursday. 

