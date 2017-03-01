DNC chair: Trump's speech was 'Bannon on steroids with a smile' | TheHill

New Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez needled President Trump over his speech to Congress, saying the address was a veiled version of the views held by Trump's controversial chief strategist, Stephen Bannon.
Perez, who was elected DNC chair over the weekend in Atlanta, said the president's first address to a joint session of Congress did not shift his views on the administration.
"This was Steve Bannon on steroids with a smile," Perez said on MSNBC following Trump's Tuesday night address.
"It started out with alternative facts, 'I inherited a mess from Barack Obama.' No, Obama inherited the Great Recession."
Wed Mar 1, 2017
