Republican says Trump should release tax returns, but votes against measure forcing it | TheHill

Rep. David Young (R-Iowa) called for President Trump to release his tax returns during a town hall with his constituents, but then voted against a Democratic-led resolution that would require the president to release his taxes to Congress.

The Associated Press was the first to notice the shift.

“You run for president, you’re president, you should release your tax returns. It’s a distraction and I think the American people should know,” the congressman told a town hall last week, calling the decision a “no-brainer.”

Young then returned to Washington and joined the majority of Republicans who voted against the measure on Monday. The resolution would’ve asked Trump to release 10 years' worth of tax returns for the House Ways and Means Committee to privately review.