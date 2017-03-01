Marie Collins, Abuse Survivor, Quits Pope's Panel Over 'Shameful' Delays - NBC News

A survivor of clerical sexual abuse has resigned from a commission established by Pope Francis aimed at stamping out the practice, saying the group's work was being stymied by Vatican officials.
Marie Collins' announcement Wednesday that she would step down from her role on the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors is sure to be a major embarrassment for the Vatican.
