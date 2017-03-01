General says Russia bombed site near US forces in Syria in ISIS fight | Fox News

Russian air forces bombed a site perilously close to U.S. troops in Syria on Tuesday, a near-miss in the fog of war against the Islamic State -- though the strikes still hit U.S.-backed forces.
U.S. Lt. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend said Wednesday the incident occurred after Russian pilots began bombing what they thought were ISIS fighters in a “bunch of villages” in northern Syria.
They ended up hitting forces with the U.S.-backed Syrian Arab Coalition.
