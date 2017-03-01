For months, President Trump and his aides have insisted that they had no contact with Russian officials during the presidential campaign, a denial Mr. Trump repeated last week.
“I have nothing to do with Russia,” he told reporters on Thursday. “To the best of my knowledge, no person that I deal with does.”
The denial stands at odds with statements by Russian officials, who have at least twice acknowledged contacts with aides to Mr. Trump before the election.
Contradicting Trump on Russia: Russian Officials
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 8:50 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment