Sessions Chooses Recusal, Despite Trump's 'Total' Confidence - NBC News

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election Thursday, despite President Donald Trump expressing "total" confidence in him just hours earlier.

Earlier in the day and prior to Session's announcement, Trump told reporters he did not think his longtime supporter and recently-minted attorney general should recuse himself. Meanwhile, the drumbeat of calls from some lawmakers for Sessions to recuse himself or even resign from the Justice Department has grown increasingly louder.

