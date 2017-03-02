Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 190 Seeds: 5009 Comments: 72977 Since: Jan 2009

Democrats to Jeff Sessions: Recusal Is Not Enough - NBC News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 3:17 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Democratic lawmakers on Thursday remained largely unsatisfied with Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, with some continuing to call for his resignation.

"Attorney General Sessions' narrow recusal and his sorry attempt to explain away his perjury are totally inadequate," Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor