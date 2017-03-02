Democratic lawmakers on Thursday remained largely unsatisfied with Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, with some continuing to call for his resignation.
"Attorney General Sessions' narrow recusal and his sorry attempt to explain away his perjury are totally inadequate," Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement
Democrats to Jeff Sessions: Recusal Is Not Enough - NBC News
