Armed Services Committee Dem pokes at Sessions: We don't meet with ambassadors | TheHill

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) on Thursday sought to refute Attorney General Jeff Sessions's claim that his contact with Russia was because he was a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Sessions, a former Republican senator, spoke twice with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

A Sessions spokesman insisted that the contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak was in his capacity as a member of the Armed Services Committee, not as a surrogate for Trump’s presidential campaign.

But McCaskill, also a member of the committee, tweeted that she has never had contact with the ambassador in her capacity on the Armed Services Committee.