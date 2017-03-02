Jared Kushner was at meeting between Flynn and Russian ambassador at Trump Towers

President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was with Gen. Michael Flynn when he met with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition, making him the latest figure to receive scrutiny for unreported contacts with the diplomat.

The former real estate executive was with the former National Security Adviser as Ambassador Sergey Kislyak made a visit to Trump Tower in December, the New Yorker first reported this week.

“They generally discussed the relationship and it made sense to establish a line of communication,” White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks confirmed to the New York Times on Thursday.