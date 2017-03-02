Russia and Trump Cult both trying to undermine French Elections

This is a chance to learn how the Russians interfered with our election. They're duplicating their efforts in the French presidential election.

Trump criticized France in late February at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) concerning the terrorist attacks in Paris. French President Francois Hollande was stung by the unwarranted criticism of our NATO ally.

"There is terrorism and we must fight it together. I think that it is never good to show the smallest defiance toward an allied country. I wouldn't do it with the United States and I'm urging the U.S. president not to do it with France,"

However, that wasn't the first time Trump appears to have meddled in French politics. The far right leader Marine Le Pen was spotted in Trump Towers while in New York last January.

1/12/2017 Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s far-right Front National, has been seen drinking coffee in the basement of Trump Tower in New York after her party had refused to say whether or not she was meeting Donald Trump. Le Pen, who polls show could make it to the final round of the French presidential election in May, broke off from a busy campaign schedule to fly unannounced to New York for what her party said was a “private visit”. Party officials refused to comment on whether or not she might meet Trump. Le Pen was spotted with Louis Aliot, who is one of her party vice-presidents as well as her partner. They were having coffee with two others in the basement of Trump Tower at around 11am on Thursday. Asked by White House pool reporters whether she was there to meet Trump and whether she was there in a professional or personal capacity, she declined to answer.

Sitting with her was Guido “George” Lombardi, an Italian businessman and neighbor of Trump. He denied she was there to meet with Trump. However, he admitted she was in New York seeking funds and support for the election campaign.

By the 24th of January, Buzzfeed had documented Trump's cult followers interfering in the French election. They included several screen shots of plans being made in closed groups on various social media sites. Two of those screen shots are included here, but there are more at the Buzzfeed link.

Users in the Liberation chatroom want to create as much chaos on social media as possible to make right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen and her supporters in the National Front (FN) seem like the most legitimate voice in French politics. The large majority of the work being done in The Great Liberation of France is based around creating fake Facebook and Twitter accounts to manipulate French social media users. In screenshots provided to BuzzFeed News, as well as conversations BuzzFeed News observed in the chatroom, users are creating fake accounts for two reasons. The chatroom’s admins have instructed users to make fake Facebook accounts that are “ideally young, cute girl, gay, Jew, basically anyone who isn’t supposed to be pro-[FN].” Users are then instructed to lock down these dummy accounts so no one can tell they’re fake. Once they have their fake Facebook profiles, they’re told to infiltrate the comment sections of large French Facebook pages and post pro-FN memes and jokes about François Fillon, France’s current frontrunner for the presidency. And they’re doing something similar on Twitter, creating dozens of French-appearing sock puppet accounts. They then collect all of them on lists and organize campaigns to make things trend in French.

Seeing the Trump cult in action gives us a window into how our own elections were hacked and disrupted. Our intelligence agencies have proven the hacks of the DNC computers were done by Russia, and Russia is also involved in the attempt to steal the French election.

France’s foreign affairs minister accused Russia of attempting “unacceptable interference” in the country’s presidential election, broadcaster Europe 1 reports. The nationalist and pro-Russian candidate in the election, Marine Le Pen, is tipped to reach the second round of the vote, at a time when both her mainstream political rivals have found their personal lives being subjected to scrutiny. Republican Francois Fillon has found himself embroiled in a scandal around employing his wife as an aide, while centrist Emmanuel Macron has complained his campaign has suffered deliberate hacking attacks.

Germany is also being attacked by Russia. It is unlikely that Trump's criticisms of the German administration is a coincidence.

The relationship between the Trump campaign and Russia is just now becoming apparent. Our media is slowly uncovering the meetings between Trump's representatives and Russian operatives. It's time to recognize the "bromance" between Putin and Trump is causing havoc in European democracies as well as our own. We're living in an era of serious danger to democracies around the world. Unfortunately, our president is right in the middle of these assaults.