Former President George W. Bush said Monday “we all need answers” on the extent of contact between President Trump's team and the Russian government, and he didn't rule out the idea that a special prosecutor could be necessary to lead an investigation.

The Republican also defended the news media's role in keeping leaders in check, noting that “power can be addictive,” and warned against immigration policies that could alienate Muslims.

“I am for an immigration policy that's welcoming and upholds the law,” Bush said on NBC's “Today” show.