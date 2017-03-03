Newsvine

Democrat accuses FBI Director James Comey of withholding Russia information from lawmakers - ABC News

With news swirling about Attorney General Jeff Sessions' contacts with Russian officials before the 2016 election, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee today accused FBI Director James Comey of withholding information about any agency investigation into Russian tampering with the 2016 election.

"In order for us to do our investigation in a thorough and credible way, we're going to need the FBI to fully cooperate... to fully tell us the length and breadth of any counterintelligence investigations they are conducting," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, told reporters after emerging from a classified meeting with Comey. "At this point the director was not willing to do that."

