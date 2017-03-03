In Yakla, Yemen, someone ordered SEALs to press attack after they lost element of surprise. Who?

Popular vote loser Donald Trump was happy to take credit for the Yakla, Yemen, raid that cost a Navy SEAL his life, as well as that of more than two dozen civilians (including way too many children). Now, as details continue to emerge, he’s trying to deflect and blame others. He’s Trump, it’s what he does. He cannot fail—he can only be failed.

In an operation full of failures from planning to execution, there is one question that should be asked above all others. Check this out: