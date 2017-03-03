Over 1,250 advertisers reportedly pull ads to disassociate themselves from Breitbart (SAD!)

Good news for the Resistance. Another 100 companies have reportedly pulled their advertising dollars from the Alt-Right Breitbart ‘so-called news’ site. The grassroots campaign Sleeping Giants that calls on Twitter users and concerned consumers to “name and shame” companies that advertise with Breitbart has continued to gain interest and momentum. Niamh McIntyre with the Independent reported on the story saying Audi, Visa, T Mobile and Lufthansa have been added to the growing list of companies who have withdrawn advertising. According to Sleeping Giants, at least 1,250 advertisers no longer wish to be associated with Breitbart. Here is the instructive Sleeping Giants info tweet to shows how join the boycott. If you’re on Twitter — it couldn’t be easier.