Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election has encouraged a significant growth of interest in real estate in New York and Miami among wealthy Russians, according to the study of international consulting agency Knight Frank.
It has been noted in the report that the number of requests from Russian citizens for luxury residential real estate in the US rose by 35% compared to the same period of 2015.
Wealthy Russians buying luxury real estate in US following Trump's victory
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Mar 4, 2017 6:10 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment