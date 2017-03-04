China: Beijing gets tough on dancing grannies - CNN.com

Wherever there is open space in China, you find grannies strutting their stuff.

The women, usually retirees, meet at dusk and dawn in public squares, plazas or parks and perform synchronized dance routines to deafeningly-loud music -- often with costumes or props.

Public dancing has exploded in popularity in China as these women -- and a few men -- look for low-cost ways to stay fit and socialize.

"Our main purpose is to get some exercise," said Ma Lijun, 56, a square dancer. Since 2012, she has shown up religiously at 8 p.m. in the square in front of Beijing's Raffles shopping mall.