Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 191 Seeds: 5026 Comments: 73126 Since: Jan 2009

No, Donald. Obama Did Not 'Order' A 'Wiretap' | Crooks and Liars

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCrooks and Liars
Seeded on Sat Mar 4, 2017 10:49 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The opening panel on AM Joy doesn't know whether to laugh or cry.

It's clear that an agitated Donald Trump tweeted early this morning some pretty unhinged things based on a Breitbart article about a Mark Levin radio broadcast on Obama Wiretap Conspiracies! 9/11! Solyndra! Baby Parts! Sidney Blumenthal!

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor