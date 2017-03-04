Remember When Trump Said He Would Have A 'Plan To Defeat ISIS Within 30 Days'? Time's Up, No Plan. | Crooks and Liars

In mid-September he told NBC during the "Commander-in-Chief forum" the following:

“When I do come up with a plan that I like and that perhaps agrees with mine, or maybe doesn’t, I may love what the generals come back with. I have a plan, but I don’t want to ― look, I have a very substantial chance of winning, make America great again. We’re going to make America great again. I have a substantial chance of winning. If I win, I don’t want to broadcast to the enemy exactly what my plan is. Let me tell you, if I like maybe a combination of my plan or the generals’ plan, if I like their plan, I’m not going to call you up and say, we have a great plan."

Just the day before this interview he announced that he would give the military’s top generals 30 days to submit a plan for soundly defeating ISIS.

Guess what? 30 days just ended. No plan.

Twitter noticed.