Close ally of Vladimir Putin is attending Donald Trump's inauguration - Palmer Report

For all of Donald Trump’s vociferous denials that none of the accusations involving him and Russia are true, he sure has an odd way of showing it. Trump is now fending off evidence that the Russian government rigged the election on his behalf, that Russia funded his campaign, and that Russia is holding blackmail tapes of him with prostitutes, among other things. So how is Trump handling the Russia controversy during inauguration week? By inviting a close ally of Vladimir Putin to the inauguration.

This is an article from January. However, it's importance corresponds to the events of today.

Dasha Zhukova is a close friend of Ivanka Trump. They sat together during the inaugeration. Ivanka has also been seen vacationing with Putin's girlfriend. How much more proof do we need that Putin and DT are close?