Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 191 Seeds: 5030 Comments: 73180 Since: Jan 2009

Trump's lawyer responds to Russia questions w

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: msnbc.com
Seeded on Sun Mar 5, 2017 8:18 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Last month, a controversial meeting took place in a hotel lobby in New York. In attendance were Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s personal attorney; Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Artemenko, a member of a pro-Putin party; and Felix Sater, a businessman who’s worked for years to facilitate Trump business deals in Russia. The trio discussed a plan to end hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, effectively by giving Vladimir Putin everything he wants in exchange for nothing.So far, these basic details are not in dispute. We know there was a meeting; we know who attended; and we know what they discussed.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor