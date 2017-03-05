Newsvine

FBI asked Justice Department to reject Trump claim: report | TheHill

FBI Director James Comey reportedly asked the Justice Department this weekend to publicly reject President Trump's claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower before the election.

Senior American officials told The New York Times on Sunday that Comey has said the president's wiretapping allegations are not true and asked the Justice Department on Saturday to publicly correct the record. 

