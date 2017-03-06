Republican Rep. Devin Nunes on Sunday promised to look into President Donald Trump’s claims that former President Barack Obama spied on his presidential campaign.
Nunes, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said the probe of the president’s allegation would be wrapped into an existing investigation of Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential campaign, reported The Los Angeles Times.
Congress to investigate alleged Obama wiretapping - Israel National News
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Mar 6, 2017 10:51 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment