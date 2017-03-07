In a new sign that Venezuela’s financial crisis is morphing dangerously into a humanitarian one, a new nationwide survey shows that in the past year nearly 75 percent of the population lost an average of 19 pounds for lack of food. The extreme poor said they dropped even more weight than that.
Study: Venezuelans lost 19 lbs. on average over past year due to lack of food | Fox News
Seeded on Tue Mar 7, 2017 2:46 AM
