Yesterday came news of another 180 degree reversal from a Trump campaign surrogate.
As revealed by USA Today, Carter Page met the Russian ambassador last summer ; Page had previously denied, to NPR’s Judy Woodruff, having met Russian government officials while with the Trump campaign, and his story reversal may be an even bigger deal than that of Jeff Sessions, because of the oil.
Russian oil to be exact. Back to that in a moment.
BREAKING Carter Page Reverses Story, Says He Met Russian Ambassador. And Kushner Did Too.
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Mar 7, 2017 3:13 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment