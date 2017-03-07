The president signed the Muslim Ban Executive Order in hiding and released the photos to the media. CNN did not fall for the trap. They are maintaining their recent stance (Jake Tapper, Wolf Blitzer) on holding the president accountable.
CNN made sure Trump did not control the message that Americans saw. The discriminatory ban is one of Trump's signature promises to those that were instrumental in him winning the electoral college.
CNN sticks it to the president where it matters most to him
