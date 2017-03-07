Republican Senators are asking for evidence of President Trump’s assertion that former President Obama had ordered the wiretapping of Trump tower. “I think the President should tell the American people what evidence he has that indicates his predecessor wiretapped Trump Tower,” Senator John McCain (R-AZ) told reporters on Monday evening.
“It was a very serious charge and one that needs corroboration,” noted McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
McCain, Graham ask Trump for evidence of wiretapping claims - CBS News
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Mar 7, 2017 8:43 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment