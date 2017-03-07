US spies have 'considerable intelligence' on high-level Trump-Russia talks, claims ex-NSA analyst | The Independent

A former National Security Agency (NSA) counterintelligence officer says US agents have “considerable intelligence” of high-level Russians discussing collusion with Donald Trump’s election team.
John Schindler, a security expert specialised in espionage and terrorism, tweeted : “Ahem: US IC has considerable SIGINT featuring high-level Russians talking about their collusion with Team Trump.”
The former agent said that intelligence has been gathered from the NSA and its partners from intercepted electronic and communication signals.
