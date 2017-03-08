International Women's Day: Calls to Action, Words of Praise and Rallies

Hindu nuns were among the participants in a rally in Kolkata, India.

Iceland’s government announced plans to eradicate gender pay disparities by 2022. In Moscow, four feminist activists unfurled a giant poster outside the Kremlin denouncing patriarchy, and they were arrested. India’s prime minister honored a symbol of rural women’s aspirations for dignity and self-sufficiency — the toilet. The Egyptian authorities announced that they would allow female prison inmates an extra family visit this month.

Individuals and governments observed International Women’s Day around the world on Wednesday, in an outpouring of support for women’s equality and empowerment.

In Tbilisi, Georgia, women demonstrated under a symbolic “glass ceiling” to illustrate limitations on women’s empowerment.