'Everyday, a new piece falls into place': Maddow brilliantly spells out the Trump-Russia connection

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley
Seeded on Thu Mar 9, 2017 1:37 AM
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday continued her brutal takedown of Donald Trump’s repeated denials that he or anyone in his campaign were involved with Russian interference in the 2016 election, arguing, “Everyday, a new piece of it falls into place.”

Maddow described a Politico report, released Wednesday, that revealed authorities investigated Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, over Kilimnik’s suspected ties Russian intelligence.

