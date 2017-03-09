Women from around the globe explain why they marched in their home countries

Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington was a global event. At last count, 60 different countries held 673 sister marches across all seven continents.

The millions of people who turned out for those marches all had their own reasons for taking to the streets. ThinkProgress asked some of the women who organized protests outside the United States to describe their reasons for getting involved.

What follows are the perspectives of women from all over the world on why they marched and what their next steps will be.