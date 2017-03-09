Hillary Clinton reemerging on national stage - CBS News

Hillary Clinton is scheduled to mark International Women’s Day with a speech tonight at the Kennedy Center in Washington. It will be at a ceremony for Vital Voices, a women’s leadership group she founded.

She’s also slated to deliver this year’s commencement address at her alma mater Wellesley College. Her public schedule is sending a signal, perhaps, that she plans to remain involved in the issues she holds dear, reports CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford.

The former senator and secretary of state accepted an award Tuesday for her work advocating for women.“I’ve had my ups and my downs. In the last months, I’ve done my share of sleeping. A little soul searching and reflecting,” Clinton said.